Mumbai, December 8: Sunny Deol's son and actor Karan Deol wished his 'Bade Papa', Dharmendra, who would have been celebrating his 90th birthday on Monday. Karan claimed that he has learned a lot from his grandfather- from how he carried himself, to how he used to treat people, to his grounded attitude. He added that he tries to constantly imbibe the same qualities in himself.

His emotional birthday note for the legendary actor went like this, "Bade Papa...I grew up watching you, how you carried yourself, how you treated people, how you stayed grounded no matter what life threw at you. Everything I try to be today… a calmer mind, a kinder heart, a stronger person… it all comes from you. (sic)." Dharmendra Birthday: From ‘Sholay’ to ‘Anupama’ and ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, Revisiting Legendary Actor’s Iconic Dialogues on His 90th Birth Anniversary.

remembering grandfather Dharmendra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Remembering the warm hugs and quiet reassurances from his grandfather, Karan thanked him for playing a huge role in shaping him to be the person he is today. "Your hugs gave me warmth, that quiet reassurance. You made everything feel okay without even saying a word. I miss that more than I can explain.

There will never be anyone like you, Bade Papa. Thank you for shaping me in ways I understood only when I grew up. Thank you for loving me the way only you could. I carry you with me every day. I love you. And I miss you, always. Happy Birthday!," he added. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the legendary actor from all sides. Sunny Deol Remembers Father Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary, Says ‘Papa Is Always With Me’ (Watch Video).

Previously, Sunny Deol also expressed his admiration for his recently deceased father, saying that he will always be with him. "Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me love you papa. Miss you. (sic)," his Instagram post read.

Sunny's Insta post also included a throwback video of Dharmendra admiring the captivating beauty of the mountains. In the clip, when Sunny asks him, "So papa enjoying?", Dharmendra tells him, "I am really enjoying my son, it's lovely."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Karan Deol). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2025 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).