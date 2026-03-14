Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancee Vanshika celebrated their sangeet ceremony with a mesmerising Sufi touch, thanks to a special performance by renowned singer Bismil.

The singer took the stage on Friday night at the couple's pre-wedding celebration, captivating guests with his soulful melodies and creating a magical musical atmosphere.

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Several visuals from the function surfaced online. In one of the clips, former cricketer Suresh Raina and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen enjoying Bismil ki mehfil.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Suresh took to Instagram and wrote, "Wishing Kuldeep and Vanshika a lifetime of love, happiness and beautiful memories together. God bless this beautiful journey ahead."

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Bismil also took to Instagram and sent best wishes to the couple.

"Shadi mubarak @kuldeep_18 mere bhai and Vanshika bhabhi Kya khoobsurat shaam rahiSending you both lots of love and wishes," he posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DV24oh9kbaH/?img_index=5

Kuldeep and Vanshika will tie the knot on Saturday evening. Along with Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Kaif, Rinku Singh, and T Dilip have also arrived in Mussoorie to attend Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika's wedding festivities. (ANI)

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