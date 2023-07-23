Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) Makers of Suriya's upcoming film "Kanguva" shared the first glimpse of the magnum opus on the Tamil superstar's 48th birthday on Sunday.

"Kanguva", billed as a "mighty valiant saga", is being directed by filmmaker Siva. It is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green and also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Also Read | Kanguva: Suriya Featured as a Fierce Warrior in This First Glimpse Video From Director Siva's Film - WATCH.

"The fearless man. The wild life. The powerful story. Get ready to witness it all... The King is here," Studio Green posted on Twitter alongside the first video glimpse of the movie.

Suriya, who won the best actor National Award for "Soorarai Pottru" in 2022, also shared the first glimpse on his Twitter page.

Also Read | Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya Looks Ferocious in This Stunning Promo of Siva’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages. It will be out in four more languages soon.

According to the makers, "'Kanguva' will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film."

"Kanguva" will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

The film is currently under production and makers will reveal further details about the project in near future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)