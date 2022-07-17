New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, whose relationship with former IPL Chairman and entrepreneur Lalit Modi recently became public, has responded to trolls and people who have been labelling her a 'Gold Digger'.

Sushmita took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture of herself in an infinity pool. With her back towards the camera, Sushmita looked at the ocean.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience...I love how nature merges all it's creation to experience oneness...and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming..."

"The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" Sushmita continued.

She added, "I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun....perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!! #stayblessed #stayhappy #rise #duggadugga #yourstruly."

This isn't the first time that Sushmita has reacted to people criticising her relationship with Lalit. Days after IPL founder had announced that he is dating Sushmita, the latter took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note, talking about the power of noise cancellation. With her caption, Sushmita indirectly hit back at trolls for criticising her relationship choices.

For those unaware, last Thursday, Lalit shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen.

However, his tweet created confusion among netizens as they assumed that Lalit Modi had tied the knot with Sushmita. In no time, Lalit issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." (ANI)

