We are moving on to the third week of July 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Parampara Season 2, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 21. The Telugu-language crime drama series stars Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Naveen Chandra, Ishaan and Aakanksha Singh in lead roles. The synopsis of season 2 reads, "Gopi (Naveen Chandra) must fight his ruthless uncle to win back his father’s integrity, and get him his deserved power and stature." Parampara Trailer: Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra’s Action-Packed Telugu Series to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24 (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya, which will stream on SonyLIV from July 22. The series is about a new doctor arriving soon in the town, who will be addressing some unsaid issues. Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show stars Kumud Mishra, Vidya Malvade, Raj Arjun, Shekhar Suman, Sandeepa Dhar, Vivek Mushran, Pitobash and Himani Shivpuri. Apart from that Roohaniyat Chapter 2 will drop on MX Player on July 22. The 14-episode series stars Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Palak Purswani, Smita Bansal, Aman Verma, Harshit Sindhwani, Geetika Mehandru, Arushi Handa, Yuvika Chaudhary and Shaan Grover. Roohaniyat Chapter 2 Trailer Out! Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann’s Popular Show to Stream on MX Player From July 22 (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Indian Predator - Butcher of Delhi: July 20, 2022

2. Jurassic World Camp - Cretaceous Season 5: July 21, 2022

Voot Select

1. Doon Kand: July 18, 2022

Sony LIV

1. Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya: July 22, 2022

2. Meme Boys: July 22, 2022 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Parampara Season 2: July 21, 2022

2. Ghar Waapsi: July 22, 2022

3. In The Soop - Friendcation: July 22, 2022 | Korean

Shemaroo ME

1. Vaat Vaat MA Returns: July 21, 2022

MX Player

1. Roohaniyat Chapter 2: July 22, 2022

Lionsgate Play

1. Run The World: July 22, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Too Old For Fairy Tales: July 18, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Recommended For You: July 20, 2022 | Short Film

ZEE5

1. Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege: July 22, 2022 | Kannada

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. F3: Fun & Frustration: July 22, 2022

2. The Gray Man: July 22, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

Amazon Prime Video

1. Sher Bhagga: July 24, 2022 | Punjabi

