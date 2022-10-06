New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, in an upcoming biopic, titled 'Taali'.

The 'Main Hoon Na' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look with her fans and followers.

Sharing the first look, she wrote, "Taali - I will not play, I will play! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!"

As soon as the poster was shared, the actor's fans and industry friends commented on it.

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee dropped a comment. She wrote, "Maa. So so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga. I love you the moistest."

Sister-in-law Charu Asopa also commented. She wrote, "Wowww... First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward ...love you didi."

Sushmita shared about her first look, said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!"

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the momentous life of Shreegauri Sawant - from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionize the transgender movement in India. Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant is sure to create anticipation amongst the audience about the upcoming project.

The biopic is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwal.

Sushmita has been a part of many big films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Aankhen', 'Filhaal', 'Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge', and 'Dulha Mil Gaya', etc.

She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3' which is currently in the pre-production stage. (ANI)

