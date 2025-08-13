Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel, a longtime outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has revealed that he has now obtained Italian citizenship, a move he admitted while discussing politics on 'The Sarah Silverman Podcast,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, during his chat with fellow comedian Sarah Silverman, the two spoke about how some celebrities have chosen to leave the United States after Trump's return to the White House.

Silverman noted that "a lot of people" she knows are exploring other citizenship options. That's when Kimmel confirmed, "I did get Italian citizenship. I do have that."

Kimmel further described the current political climate in the U.S. as "so much worse" than expected, adding that it was "probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be."

"What's going on is... as bad as you thought it was going to be, it's so much worse. It's unbelievable. Like, I think it's probably even worse than he would like it to be," Kimmel said.

The comedian and Trump have a long history of exchanging public jabs. Kimmel has often been seen slamming the president on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while Trump has taken shots at him on his Truth Social account, including a recent post suggesting Kimmel's show should be cancelled after CBS announced 'Late Night with Stephen Colbert' would be ending next year. (ANI)

