After making a mark at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, director Anurag Kashyap and actor Sunny Leone, on Wednesday, attended the premier of the film Kennedy at the Sydney Film Festival. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a string of pictures from the film festival which she captioned, "What a night!! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment. #kennedy." Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber Shares Wholesome Post After the Kennedy Actress 'Conquers Her Dreams' at Cannes 2023!.

In the pictures, Sunny and Anurag could be seen posing on the red carpet. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a strapless pale blue flowy thigh-high slit deep neck dress with silver detailing on it. Anurag on the other hand, opted for a black jodhpuri suit. Soon after she shared the pictures, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Sunny also shared a couple of pictures from the red carpet on her Instagram account and captioned it, "I do believe I'm living in a dream. Thank you to every single person that has been a part of this dream of a journey and every single person to lift me up and support me!! I love you all #Kennedy - WE are a part of History !!! @sffilm." Sunny Leone at Cannes 2023: The 'Kennedy' Actress Made Quite an Impact With Her Fashion Choices.

Helmed by Kashyap Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film reportedly received a 7-minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.