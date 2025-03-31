Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Actors Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who starred together in the romantic comedy 'Anyone But You,' were recently spotted together at a Texas restaurant, fueling speculation about their relationship.

As per E! News, the reunion comes amid rumours of a breakup between Sweeney and her fiance of three years, Jonathan Davino.

According to reports obtained by E! News, Sweeney and Powell were photographed at a Tex-Mex eatery in Dallas, where they allegedly attended a rehearsal dinner for Powell's sister's wedding.

The event sparked rumours of a potential romance between the two actors, who had previously denied speculation about their relationship.

In an interview with Variety, Sweeney had dismissed the romance rumors, saying, "It's a rom-com. That's what people want!"

Powell had also addressed the speculation, telling in an interview, "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," as per E! News.

However, the two actors seemed to poke fun at the rumours during Sweeney's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in March 2024.

Sweeney joked about the "craziest rumour" of an affair with Powell, saying it was "obviously not true."

She also introduced her fiance, Jonathan Davino, who was in the audience. (ANI)

