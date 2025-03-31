Salman Khan’s much-awaited Sikandar has finally hit the theatres, and the power of his superstardom is evident both in cinemas and at the box office. With overwhelming crowds celebrating the release of a Salman Khan film on Eid, Sikandar has truly arrived as a festival for his fans—proving once again why he remains the nation’s most beloved superstar. As the film receives immense love from all corners, it has secured an impressive opening of INR30.06 crore, even in the pre-Eid period, emerging as one of 2025’s biggest openers. Another Eid, Another Salman Khan Blockbuster: 'Sikandar' Takes Centre Stage.

Sikandar is sailing solely on the massive stardom of Salman Khan, which has propelled it to a phenomenal opening. His star power alone has ensured one of the biggest Day 1 collections of 2025. Remarkably, the film hasn’t received substantial support from its content in any way and is riding entirely on Salman’s unparalleled appeal.

Moreover, as a Salman Khan Eid release, Sikandar has arrived as the annual cinematic treat his fans eagerly anticipate. Salman Khan Announces 5 Films After ‘Sikandar’ – the Names Will Shock You! ‘Kick 2’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, and Films With Sanjay Dutt and Sooraj Barjatya!

Salman Khan’s stardom is shining brighter than ever, and the film is receiving tremendous love from audiences across the country. While this is just the beginning, it’s a remarkable feat—one that only Salman Khan can achieve.

