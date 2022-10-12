Los Angeles, Oct 12 (PTI) Sony Pictures has roped in "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney to play the lead role in their upcoming "Barbarella" movie.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the project is currently in early development, with no director, producer or writer attached.

Sweeney teased her casting by sharing an image of the artwork from the original 1968 space opera movie.

“Time to save the universe," she wrote.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest's comic series, the 1968 version of “Barbarella” featured Jane Fonda as the eponymous space-travelling heroine.

Sweeney is also working on Sony Pictures' Marvel Comics adaptation “Madame Web" and "The Registration", based on Madison Lawson's thriller of the same name. PTI

