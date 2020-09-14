Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal on Monday reminisced about fond memories from the shooting of romantic drama 'Manmarziyaan' as the movie clocked two years.

Pannu took a walk down the memory lane and shared some never seen before pictures on Instagram Story as she celebrated the second year anniversary of the movie. The actor put out an all smiles picture that read '2 years of Manmarziyaan' that featured the co-actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Taapsee also posted a picture at a Gurudwara with Vicky Kaushal and noted in the caption,"2 years of #Manmarziyaan. 2 years with this 2.And Rumi lives on .... #LaalPari."

Kaushal too got nostalgic and celebrated the two-year completion of the movie by sharing a still of his character in the film. Keeping the caption simple, the actor left two popcorn emojis signifying the second year of the movie with the " #Manmarziyaan."

By sharing some BTS pictures, he also refreshed the fond memories on sets of 'Manmarziyaan.'

The film follows a complex love story of the lead stars -- Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky. The 'Pink' star plays the role of a fun Punjabi girl, Rumi, who is confused between her first love (Vicky) and the man she marries (Abhishek).

Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film was produced by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Kishore Lulla. (ANI)

