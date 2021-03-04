Los Angeles, Mar 4 (PTI) "Westworld" star Talulah Riley and "The Queen's Gambit" actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster are the latest additions to the cast of filmmaker Danny Boyle's limited series about the legendary English band Sex Pistols.

The show, set up at FX, is based on the memoir of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain in the 1970s.

Titled "Pistol", Boyle will executive produce and direct the six-episode series, which has been created by "Moulin Rouge!" writer Craig Pearce.

According to Variety, Brodie-Sangster will play impresario Malcolm McLaren, while Riley will essay the role of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Also joining the cast are Christian Lees, who will be seen in the upcoming film "The Fantastic Flitcrofts", and debutante Iris Law, daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

The show will feature "Babyteeth" actor Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, "1917" actor Anson Boon as John Lydon, "Enola Holmes" breakout actor Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious and newcomer Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams will play punk icon Jordan, "Derry Girls" star Dylan Llewellyn is cast as Wally Nightingale, "SKAM Austin" actor Sydney Chandler will portray Chrissie Hynde, and "The Witcher" actor Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

Jones, Boyle, and Pearce serve as executive producers alongside Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman.

"Pistol" will be produced by FX Productions.

