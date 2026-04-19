New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Odisha took a major leap into the global semiconductor value chain on Sunday as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi performed the groundbreaking for 3D Glass Solutions Inc.'s (3DGS) advanced chip packaging unit in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other distinguished guests. The facility is set to bring "world's most advanced technology" to Odisha, positioning the state in the "top-tier of chip packaging."

3DGS will set up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit that will bring "the world's most advanced packaging technology to India." The plant will host a wide range of next-generation technologies, including glass interposers with passives and silicon bridges, and 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) modules.

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Planned capacity is approximately 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum. The products will have "significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, RF and automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics."

The Centre had approved semiconductor manufacturing units in Odisha in 2025, including projects by SiCSem Private Limited and 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS). SiCSem, in collaboration with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd., UK, will establish India's first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication unit in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the curtain raiser event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the foundation laying a "historic day" and said the state is emerging as a key hub for advanced technology and electronics manufacturing, an "IT hub", in India.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister highlighted Odisha's rapid industrial transformation. He said, "It is indeed a very important day, a historical day today for Odisha because the semiconductor plant foundation will be done today. It's very important for Odisha to have a world-class, latest technology industry here. Odisha is now becoming an IT hub. It is becoming an electronics manufacturing hub. It is diversifying from metals and minerals to many new industrial bases."

Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha's Energy Department Vishal Dev called the development a major boost to the state's semiconductor ecosystem. He said, "It's a great development for the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem of Odisha. 3DGS is a pioneering company across the world. Its investors include Intel and Lockheed Martin, which are global leaders. So it's a great development for us, and I'm sure it will pave the way for further investments in the semiconductor sector in Odisha."

The 3DGS unit is Odisha's push to move beyond its traditional metals and minerals base and anchor high-end electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, leveraging central approvals and global investor interest to build a diversified industrial profile. (ANI)

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