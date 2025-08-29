Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty have teamed up to give fans a fresh dose of fun and friendship with their upcoming series 'Do You Wanna Partner.'

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama was released on Friday, offering viewers a first look at the quirky and high-energy world of the show.

The two-minute forty-seven-second trailer follows two best friends, Shikha (Tamannaah) and Anahita (Diana), who decide to start their own craft beer brand. What begins as a bold dream soon turns into a rollercoaster of chaos, with beer barons, mobsters, and unexpected challenges. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of all the laughter, hustle, and a story about friendship that stands strong even in the face of big risks.

The star cast also includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta backing the project, the show is directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar. It is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay.

Speaking about the project, Tamannaah shared in a release that the series celebrates female friendship and the courage to chase big ideas.

"Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative," said Tamannaah.

Diana added that what drew her to the show was the authentic bond between the two women at its heart.

"When I first came across the story of Do You Wanna Partner, what immediately drew me in was the authentic chemistry between the two female leads - something we so rarely get to see portrayed with such depth on screen. The show doesn't just explore the entrepreneurial journey; it also beautifully captures the magic of collaboration and female friendship, making it deeply relatable," Penty said.

'Do You Wanna Partner' will premiere on Prime Video on September 12. (ANI)

