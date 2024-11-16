Tamil actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has shown her support to Nayanthara after she issued an open letter to slam actor Dhanush for allegedly not allowing her to use footage from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her upcoming Netflix wedding documentary. Parvathy took to her Instagram account to reshare Nayanthara's post along with a "salute" emoji. Netizens Trend #CharacterlessLadyNAYANTHARA After Actress Fires Back at Dhanush’s INR 10 Crore Legal Notice With Open Letter.

Earlier in the day, Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had stepped in to support her. He shared an old video of Dhanush on Instagram, where the actor spoke about positivity and the importance of living without hate. The video clip, taken from the audio launch of the 2017 film Sakka Podu Podu Raja, shows Dhanush saying in Tamil, "The love we have for one should not turn into hate for another. If it changes, there is no meaning for that emotion. The world is going towards a pathetic condition. There is so much negativity. Nobody likes it if another person is doing good in life. Live and let live. Nobody should hate another person. If you like somebody, celebrate with them. If you don't like somebody, just move on."

Parvathy Thiruvothu ‘Salutes’ Nayanthara

Along with the post, Vignesh wrote a caption that read, "Vaazhu Vaazha udu #spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya at-least for the sake of some innocent die hard fans who believe all of this ! I sincerely pray to God ! For People to change and find happiness in other people's happiness." In the letter posted by Nayanthara on Saturday, the actress also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand INR 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Old Video of Nayanthara Saying ‘Sorry’ to Dhanush for Her ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ Performance Goes Viral After Her Open Letter – WATCH.

A part of the letter read, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic which is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

Nayanthara's Open Letter

While the exact details of the alleged dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush have not been known yet, the actress' claims have sparked discussions within the industry. Dhanush has not reacted to Nayanthara's letter yet. For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan film featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.

