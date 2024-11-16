Nayanthara’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, has sparked a heated legal dispute with actor Dhanush. The documentary, which offers a glimpse into her personal and professional life, has run into trouble over Dhanush’s refusal to grant permission for the use of clips from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In response to a legal notice demanding INR 10 crore in compensation, Nayanthara has issued a powerful open letter addressing the matter. Nayanthara Responds to Dhanush’s INR 10 Crore Legal Notice Ahead of the Release of Her Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’; Read the Actress’ Open Letter.

Nayanthara’s Open Letter to Dhanush

Nayanthara Apologises to Dhanush in This Old Video - Here's Why

Amid this controversy, an old video of Nayanthara is now making the rounds on social media. In the video, the actress is seen apologising to Dhanush for her performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the 2015 film in which they both starred. While accepting an award, she can be heard saying, 'Thank you Dhanush for initiating and I have to say sorry also to Dhanush because Dhanush absolutely hated my performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, so sorry Dhanush for disappointing you. I will probably make it better next time."

Old Video Shows Nayanthara Apologising to Dhanush

About Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is a 2015 Tamil-language romantic action comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Dhanush under his Wunderbar Films banner. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, with supporting roles played by Parthiban, Radhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, and Anandaraj. The story revolves around the son of a police inspector, who gets entangled in illegal activities and falls in love with a deaf woman seeking revenge against a ruthless gangster.

