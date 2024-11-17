The legal dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush over the use of footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara’s upcoming Netflix documentary has sparked a heated online reaction. Dhanush, who produced the film under his banner, Wunderbar Films, sent a legal notice demanding INR 10 crore in damages after the release of the documentary’s trailer, claiming unauthorised usage of clips. In response, Nayanthara, who is affectionately known as Lady Superstar, wrote an open letter slamming the accusations, calling the legal notice an ‘all-time low’. Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy: Anupama Parameswaran, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy Thiruvothu Offer Their Support to Lady Superstar Amid Legal Dispute.

While Dhanush has yet to publicly address Nayanthara’s open letter, netizens have taken to social media, trending the hashtag #CharacterlessLadyNAYANTHARA. They have accused her of defaming Dhanush and seeking attention ahead of the documentary’s release. Some even labeled Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, as a “cringe couple”, while others sided with Dhanush, asserting that he had the right to serve the legal notice.

Netizens Slam The Couple

Was This Nayanthara's Publicity Stunt?

By Defaming a Leading Hero in Kollywood they have seek a Great Publicity for the Documentary which is releasing Tomorrow! — 𝑩𝑨𝑹𝑨𝑵𝑰 𝑺𝑴 (@BaraniDharanSM) November 16, 2024

Do You Agree?

Let's extend our support to the real victim #Dhanush, who has lost money due to the couple. Bad gesture from the actress #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/5hm6k91lSz — The CineRadio (@thecineradio) November 16, 2024

Fans Support Dhanush

Nayanthara claim that Dhanush is merely a "nepotism product" is not only baseless but also completely uncalled. Such a eacha behaviour from #Nayanthara using his father and brother name. I stand with #Dhanush here.@dhanushkraja waiting for your reply on this. pic.twitter.com/J8R27deimk — Sophia Vijay (@sansofibm) November 16, 2024

In her letter, Nayanthara expressed her shock over Dhanush’s actions, pointing out that the footage in question was taken from personal devices and was already publicly available on social media. She also criticised Dhanush for his behaviour, contrasting his public persona with his private actions. She wrote, “This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray on stage at audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but clearly, you do not practice what you preach, at least not with me and my partner.” Nayanthara’s Husband Vignesh Shivan Reacts Strongly to Dhanush’s ‘Spread Love’ Speech Amid Legal Dispute.

Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, is set to premiere on November 18, 2024, coinciding with the actress’s 40th birthday.

