Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): A new Tamil series 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is all set to be out on OTT.

Created by Reshma Ghatala, the series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman; and stars Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy.

On what audience can expect from the show, Reshma said, "Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama that's perfect for the entire family. It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining. Journeying with women from three different generations, Sweet Kaaram Coffee showcases them breaking free of outdated expectations and evoke a more self-serving outlook, placing their happiness on the same pedestal as that of others. Directed so beautifully by Bejoy, Krishna, and Swathi, the spirited performances of Lakshmi maam, Madhoo ma'am and Santhy, as well as an incredible extended cast including Vamsi Krishna and Babu playing key roles, make the series a thoroughly enjoyable watch."

'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on July 6.

Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India, also expressed excitement about the project.

"At Prime Video, we realize and appreciate the value of every story, especially ones that have not been explored before. We are committed to be the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all our customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies. Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further," said Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India.

"It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms. We're delighted to have partnered with Lion Tooth Studios to showcase such a lively series, and are confident that audiences all over the world will truly appreciate it," she said. (ANI)

