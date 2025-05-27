Los Angeles [US], May 27 (ANI): Taye Diggs, Jennifer Whalen, Dani Kind, Praneet Akilla and Cody Lightning are all set to do a live staged reading of Andrew De Angelis' half hour comedy New Spanish at the Banff World Media Festival.

The 2025 edition of the Banff World Media Festival is slated to run from June 8 to 11 in Alberta.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Rebukes Journalist Over ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Question and Paresh Rawal’s Exit (Watch Video).

The table read will see Banff organizers team up with creators Nadine Bhabha, Julian De Zotti, and Hannah Antaki to bring the event to the Canadian Rockies on June 8, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

New Spanish, which was chosen from among 400 script submissions to the Hot Pilot Party, has a politically-charged plot in a post-Trump era where a small town Ontario is looking to secede from Canada. The live script read in Banff keeps pace with the festival's traditional market role of helping hothouse TV series in development.

Also Read | 'Thank You for Unwavering Support': Tom Cruise Thanks Fans as 'Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning' Is Off to a Great Start.

"Banff is packed with world-class programming, so to have a live table read of an available spec is a bold and fun way to kick off this year's festival," Pam Silverstein, head of programming, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Banff is where television gets made and celebrated -- it's where the industry comes together to spark ideas, close deals, and spotlight incredible talent. That's exactly what we intend to do with this session," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)