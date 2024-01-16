Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Actor Huma Qureshi is all set to come up with the third season of 'Maharani'.

Created by Subhash Kapoor, and directed by Saurabh Bhave, 'Maharani 3' also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

In the show, Huma essays the role of Maharani aka Rani Bharti.

"Hum chauthi fail they to aap sab ki naak mein dum kar diye, graduate hojayenge to ka hoga aap sab ka (I made life difficult for you when I was just a school dropout, what will happen to you when I become a graduate)," she said it in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the streaming platform Sony LIV on Instagram wrote, "Pareeksha ki tayyari hai jaariPhir aa rahi hai #Maharani!"

'Maharani 3' is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. (ANI)

