Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the psychological thriller, 'Bestseller', the makers treated the audience with the show's first official teaser.

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series features Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Looop Lapeta Ending Explained: Decoding the Thrilling Climax of Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Netflix Film (SPOILER ALERT).

In the teaser, we hear a voice-over describing what makes for a bestseller. However, the makers have not yet revealed much about the plot of the series in the teaser clip.

Sharing the teaser's link, Shruti wrote, "Binge into a twisted tale of thrills."

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Had ‘Bit of Fear’ About Dating Ben Affleck Again, Here’s Why!.

'Bestseller' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)