Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the teaser of its sports drama 'Glory'.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, 'Glory' stars s Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

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The story, set in the heartland of Haryana, begins with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India's hope for an Olympic boxing medal. As ambition collides with rage and revenge takes over, Glory unravels a volatile web of relationships, power, and betrayal where the fight for glory is as personal as it is dangerous, read a press note.

Check out the trailer here

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADRMkz1vvrQ

Opening up about the intensity of portraying Devinder Singh, Divyenndu shared, "With Glory, what drew me in was how raw this world is. Here, glory doesn't come from pride; it comes from anger and something deeply personal. Dev isn't in the ring, but everything around it shapes him. That's what makes him so unpredictable. This has been one of my most nuanced characters. He is tough and impulsive, wears his heart on his sleeve, and loves and hates with the same intensity. There's a lot of pain there, but also a kind of restraint... and somehow, he never loses his humour, which speaks to the character's grounding in the region. Working with Karan Anshuman for the second time was special... he pushes you into uncomfortable spaces and never lets you take the easy route with a character."

Pulkit Samrat added, "What pulled me into Glory was the truth of that world--it's tough, it's unforgiving, and that's what makes it beautiful, because every win matters and every step is earned. Ravi doesn't react, he absorbs--calm on the outside, fire within--and that space between control and breaking is where real strength is built. Playing him reminded me that greatness is about showing up again and again, even when it hurts, because champions are made in everything they survive. Grateful for this journey--this is just a glimpse."

Glory will be released on May 1. (ANI)

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