Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): The teaser of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' has revealed which original franchise characters will be making a return as well as who some of the new characters that are joining the fold.

According to Deadline, in a new featurette released on Star Trek Day, previously announced cast members were seen for the first time in costume as they confirm the roles they'll play.

The reveals included Celia Rose Gooding will star as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush portrays Nurse Christine Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun is Dr. M'Benga, Christina Chong will bring to life La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas, and newly announced Bruce Horak will portray Hemmer.

Also making an appearance are Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led Discovery's 'Spock'.

This new Paramount plus series is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise almost right up to the reign of Captain Kirk.

The premiere episode of 'Strange New Worlds' has been written by 'Star Trek: Picard' EP Akiva Goldsman from a story the Oscar winner wrote with Kurtzman and fellow EP Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode, as per Deadline. (ANI)

