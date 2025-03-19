Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Apple's hit comedy series 'Ted Lasso' is undergoing a recasting process for the role of Henry, the 12-year-old son of the show's titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis.

According to Deadline, the show's producers are searching for a young actor to play Henry, who has become a skilled soccer player in his own right.

The character was previously played by child actor Gus Turner in seasons 1-3.

The recasting decision is reportedly due to the need for an actor with stronger soccer skills, as the new season will feature Henry's growing passion for the sport.

According to Deadline, Turner has been invited to audition for the role, and it is possible that he will continue to play Henry.

However, the show's producers are also open to casting a new actor in the role.

The upcoming season of 'Ted Lasso' will see Ted coaching the AFC Richmond women's team, a plot point that was introduced in the season 3 finale.

Little is known about the new season's storylines beyond this basic premise.

The show's cast, including Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift, are all set to return for season 4, with Juno Temple in negotiations to join them.

The production of the new season is underway. (ANI)

