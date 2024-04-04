New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Telugu film 'Gaami' is all set to start its digital journey.

The film, which stars Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad in pivotal roles, will be out on ZEE5 on April 12.

As per a statement, Gaami chronicles the journey of Shankar (Vishwak Sen), an aghora afflicted by a rare condition that makes it impossible for him to feel the human touch. Driven by a desperate need for cure, he goes on a quest for the elusive Maalipatra, a mystical mushroom blooming once every 36 years atop Dronagiri mountain. Along his path, Shankar encounters Jahnavi (Chandini Chowdary), a microbiologist with a similar mission. Their intertwined destinies lead them through the breathtaking vistas of the Himalayas. Against this majestic backdrop, the film seamlessly integrates the southern Devadasi tradition with the rugged northern landscapes, exploring Indian culture's lesser-known facets.

Excited about the OTT release of the film, director Vidhyadhar said, "Creating Gaami was a journey filled with numerous challenges, but seeing the film resonate so strongly with audiences makes every hurdle worth it. The success of our theatrical run was incredibly gratifying, and the positive messages I've received since then have been heartwarming. It took us more than five years of hard work and dedication to bring this vision to life and I couldn't be happier to now share it with audiences worldwide through its digital premiere in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. This film is a labor of our love and sweat, and I'm thrilled to see it reach new heights on a global platform."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India said, "Soon after delighting our audience with the Telugu premier of Hanu-Man, we at ZEE5 are excited to bring forth another theatrical blockbuster, Gaami and entertain our audience across Telugu, Tamil and Kannada regions. Staying true to our commitment of customer first has pushed us to ensure that the audience have access to the finest cinematic experiences from the comfort of their homes. Gammi was loved and appreciated by the viewers during its theatrical run and now with its world digital premiere, we are sure that this visual spectacle will be loved by our subscribers". (ANI)

