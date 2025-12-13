Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): 'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' song from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' was released on Saturday.

With music by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Kumaar, the song was sung by Talwiinder. Check out the track here.

Also Read | Rajinikanth 75th Birthday: Superstar Expresses Gratitude for Birthday Wishes; Calls His Fans 'The Divine Force' That Sustains Him! (See Post).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkxqy33NGm0&list=RDZkxqy33NGm0&start_radio=1

Talking about the tune, Talwiinder shared, "Tenu Zyada Mohabbat is very close to my heart. Being part of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and creating it with Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan feels truly special."

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar': Film Triggers Political Storm As Parties Spar Over Propaganda, Terrorism and Creative Freedom.

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Kartik Aaryan said, "Love has many shades, and heartbreak is one of them. Tenu Zyada Mohabbat explores this vulnerable side of love. One thing I really love about the song is that it has a melodious tune that you will never forget, and lyrics that will always resonate with believers of true love. The composition of Vishal - Sheykhar is yet again magical. The cherry on top is Talwiinder's beautiful voice that is tailor made for the song. The track makes for a great addition to our Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's album, and I'm sure this tune will grow on audiences beat by beat."

'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' is out now on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is available on Saregama's official YouTube channel.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25.

Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Voh.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)