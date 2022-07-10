Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Jack Carr, the author of the novel, which is the basis of the Amazon series 'The Terminal List' starring Chris Pratt, opens up about the series' negative reviews.

Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL whose novel was published in 2018, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, where host Tucker Carlson pointed out that there appears to be a wide discrepancy between the reaction of critics to the drama series and that of other viewers.

The show, which debuted earlier this month and centres on Navy SEAL commander James Reese learning more about the circumstances behind his platoon getting ambushed, holds an audience score of 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, while the critic rating is just 43 per cent, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When Carr was asked about his views, he looked to suggest that politics is the one to blame.

"It falls right in line with everything that I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now. It seems to have triggered quite a few of these critics," Carr said.

He continued, "The 95 per cent viewer rating, audience rating, makes it all worth it. We didn't make it for the critics. We made it for those in the arena. We made it for the soldier, sailor, airman and Marine that went downrange to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they could sit on the couch and say, 'Hey, these guys put in the work. They put in the effort to make something special and make a show that speaks to them.' And that 95 per cent rating lets me know that we at least got close."

Carr, who is executive producing the series alongside Pratt and Antoine Fuqua, read excerpts from various reviews and said that one reviewer asked what to call a show like 'Terminal List.' This prompted the author to say, "They call this the No 1 series on Prime Video".

The cast on 'Terminal List' also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Riley Keough. (ANI)

