Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): ABC's 'The Bachelorette' is set to start filming again in California shortly after July 4, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources to Page Six say that the male contestants, who this season will vie for the affections of TV star Clare Crawley - have to show up a couple of days before filming begins to get tested for the coronavirus.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar Marries Peter Paul - Check Out their Happy Pictures.

And then, presumably, the traditional monthlong show will begin.

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak is having an explosive resurgence in California, the show will lend an ominous new ring to the show's trademark "final rose."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Bandra Police Questions YRF's Casting Director Shanoo Sharma.

When asked for comment, Warner Bros. rep Greg Khach said, without asking if he could speak on background, "On background and not for attribution, there's no comment from Warner Bros."

The show, which once attracted some 17 million viewers for its premieres - has been on a downward trend in the ratings for years, and hit a record low last season, attracting just 4.7 million viewers, according to ratings-data analysts at TV by the Numbers.

Earlier, Variety published a story announcing 'The Bachelorette' would indeed be the first major TV show to return to production in the US. "The entire season will be shot in a quarantined location with all cast and crew members living on-site," the trade magazine reported.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that people traveling to the state from coronavirus hot spots, including Florida and Texas, would have to quarantine upon arrival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)