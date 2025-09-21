Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Aryan Khan, elder son of star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since his directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' hit Netflix.

Aryan Khan is earning widespread praise, with social media buzzing over clips from his shows, star-studded cameos, and the brilliant performances of the cast, including Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Manoj Pahwa.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Congratulate Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 (See Post).

Amid the huge success of the show,Suhana on Sunday took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to her big bro. She also posted a childhood picture of Aryan with their dad Shah Rukh Khan.

"Always been number 1," Suhana captioned the post.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Demise: Singer's Last Rites To Be Held at Kamarkuchi Village on September 23, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO3OPRbCNqK/?img_index=2

In the throwback picture, little Aryan could be seen holding a certificate and a prize that he won at a school event and posing with SRK.

Suhana also shared pictures with Aryan from the screening of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' in Mumbai.

Earlier, filmmaker Farah Khan also heaped praise on Aryan.

"My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director iv ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywoo lov u," she posted on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOtZ6VKDG0n/

Speaking with ANI, Bobby Deol also praised Aryan Khan's confidence as a first-time director, calling his "conviction" rare.

He noted that Aryan carried himself with a "mature experience" far beyond his years.

"The conviction he has as a director, and the way he's obsessed with being a director, in a good way, is remarkable. I've never seen such mature experience in a director, and the way he's handled all the characters is impressive. He has created the entire show. Hats off to him. He's just incredible. There are no words to explain how good he is, and how good he is as a human being. That's the first thing. He has raised the kids with so much love. They're so well-behaved, and he's so talented," Deol said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)