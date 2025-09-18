The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the directorial debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan. The 27-year-old, who graduated in Film and Television Production from California, decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and enter the world of Indian cinema by turning director. The Netflix show, which released on Thursday (September 18), also stars Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, and Raghav Juyal in key roles. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Did Comedian Samay Raina’s Bold T-Shirt Take a Dig at Aryan Khan’s 2021 Cruise Drugs Case?.

The series revolves around “nepo babies” and outsiders who fight their way up in the industry. With all seven episodes dropping at once on OTT, netizens wasted no time binge-watching and posting their first reviews on social media.

Netizens Review Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

All seven episodes of The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix today. Netizens who binge-watched the show took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Aryan Khan's storytelling and industry references. They said that the cameos also make it an entertaining and heartwarming watch. However, there's always a section of users who remain unimpressed. They said that comedy was the biggest highlight of the series, and Aryan Khan did a good job by steering it clear of typical commercial tropes.

A user tweeted, "#TheBadsOfBollywood has what most of the #Bollywood films are missing lately - ENTERTAINMENT GALORE! And it’s too much fun!" Another netizen tweeted, "It was a great show man. unbelievable making by #AryanKhan. enjoyed every bit of it perfect and racy screenplay. not a single boring moment in entire series all lead actors were simply superb." One more user wrote, "This show isn't about exposing Bollywood, it's about embracing its madness. With wit, cameos, and chaos, the Netflix show is messy, filmy, and oh-so-fun."

Netizens Impressed by Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

This show isn't about exposing Bollywood, it's about embracing its madness. With wit, cameos, and chaos, the Netflix show is messy, filmy, and oh-so-fun. BADS OF BOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/cO4kdFG5eG — .-. .- .... ..- .-.. (@gossain_) September 18, 2025

A Netizen Wrote

It's not perfect but definitely a very fun show. It's engaging. Rarely any dull moments. Whacky story line. Comedy and abuses do feel a bit forced sometimes. The number of references to real people and events the show has is crazy. Watch it! #Badsofbollywood — Shashank Bhatnagar (@ShashankBhatn13) September 18, 2025

‘Raghav Juyal Heart of the Show’

#BadsOFBollywood Is Entertaining Confident direction from Aryan Khan Raghav Juyal is the heart of the show Comic liners work well Lakshya has huge potential That SRK/Emraan/Wankhede cameo👌 However in the middle few emotional scenes feel stretched and dragged. Overall… — AV7 (@AvighnaBanerjee) September 18, 2025

Heartwarming Ride Through Bollywood Chaos

#TheBadsOfBollywood Review - ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ (3.5/5) Bursting with energy, humor, and charm! Stunning visuals, clever satire, and memorable cameos make it an entertaining, heartwarming ride through Bollywood chaos. pic.twitter.com/nXkDA2wQIv — FillmyWorld (@Fillmyworld21) September 18, 2025

Well Done, Aryan Khan

The Bads of Bollywood (Review) A fun show. I feared it might slip into commercial tropes instead of satire but it didn’t. Aryan Khan made a good show. Comedy was the main highlight, laughed this much after a long time watching an Indian film or show.#TheBadsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/bfNOthLuBq — PSG24 (@DOCPSG24) September 18, 2025

Did Aryan Khan Take a Dig at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’?

The Ba***ds of Bollywood also caught attention on social media after an unexpected appearance from a lookalike of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. One scene from the show has gone viral, where an officer comes to a party and sees a guy smoking a joint. But when he gets to know that the person is not from Bollywood, he gets irritated. Later, the officer sees a guy standing beside him who is just standing there with his friends and drinking. He was not doing any drugs. However, he got arrested because he was from Bollywood. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Did Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Take Bold Swipe at Star-Kid’s 2021 Drug Case and Sameer Wankhede? Find Out! (SPOILER ALERT).

Sameer Wankede Cameo in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’? Watch the Scene Here

aryan khan literally played here by casting sameer wankhede lookalike in the bads of bollywood 😭pic.twitter.com/fLafKiynyB — saif (@nightchanges) September 18, 2025

More About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The Netflix series is packed with special cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh and Badshah.

