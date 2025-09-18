Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, finally arrived on Netflix today. It is one of the most anticipated projects of the year as it marks the entry of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son into showbiz as a writer-director. The show includes a star-studded ensemble cast, including Lakshya Lalawani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. Unfortunately, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which released on Netflix on Thursday (September 17), has fallen victim to piracy. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Bobby Deol Had 7-Hour Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan for His New OTT Show.

According to reports, Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie or show has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film/show falls victim to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’:

More About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood also features exciting cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, SS Raamouli, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Disha Patani. The seven-episode series explores the raw and unfiltered side of the glamorous lives of Bollywood actors. It follows the story of Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), a passionate actor who aims to make it big in the industry.

