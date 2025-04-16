Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Yash Raj Films has released the title song from 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical,' based on the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred SRK and Kajol, ahead of its UK premiere.

The track, composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, comes ahead of the musical's opening at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025. The show will run until June 21.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the stage adaptation is based on his 1995 Bollywood hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The musical stars Jena Pandya as Simran and Ashley Day as Roger.

The lyrics for the new title track, "Come Fall In Love," are written by Nell Benjamin.

In a press release shared by the team, Sheykhar Ravjiani said, "I have enjoyed every moment of the experience of creating the music for Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical, and I'm glad Aditya Chopra got us on board for this project. This song is incredibly special - I'm sure the audience will absolutely love it, and it will heighten their anticipation for the show."

On the other hand, Dadlani added, "Working on the musical has been hugely satisfying. For the Come Fall In Love title track, we wanted to evoke a strong sense of nostalgia for those with roots in India, while also introducing people in the West to India's rich heritage, which is present in its food, music, cinema, and culture."

The musical includes 18 new English songs and features a team that includes Nell Benjamin (lyrics), Rob Ashford (choreography), and Shruti Merchant (co-choreographer for Indian dances). (ANI)

