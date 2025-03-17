New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) "The Diplomat", starring John Abraham in the lead, earned Rs 13.45 crore net within three days of its release, the makers announced on Monday.

Also featuring Sadia Khateeb of "Shikara" fame, the film -- based on real events -- is directed by Shivam Nair.

Production banner T-Series shared the box office collection in an X post. The film poster had the day-wise breakdown of the movie.

"The Diplomat", which stars Abraham in the role of diplomat JP Singh, opened with Rs 4.03 crore on Friday.

It went on to earn Rs 4.68 crore and Rs 4.74 crore on its second and third day, respectively.

"Jung bhi uski, jeet bhi uski aur audiences ka dil bhi uska! Book your tickets now," read the caption of the post.

"The Diplomat" is produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

