A still from 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer (Photo/Instagram/@marvel)

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): The new trailer for Marvel Studios' 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' has been released, showcasing the MCU's take on the beloved superhero team.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

The trailer released by Marvel on official social media handles reveals a retro-futuristic 1960s Manhattan setting, where the Fantastic Four are the only heroes around.

The post was captioned as, "Together. As a family. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25."

The fans of the 'The Fantastic Four' universe chimed in the comments section and shared their excitement about the upcoming release.

"We have a feeling this is going to be fantastic," a fan wrote.

Another enthusiastic fan wrote, "Looks great can't wait..."

The film also introduces Galactus, a planet-devouring villain played by Ralph Ineson, and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' marks the official introduction of the team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The film promises a fresh take on the classic characters, with no cameos from other Marvel heroes.

'The Fantastic Four' have been portrayed on the big screen before, with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis starring in two films in the 2000s, and a reboot in 2015 featuring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' will hit the theatres on July 25. (ANI)

