Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Jason Schwartzman, the newest celebrity is to appear in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucretius 'Lucky' Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games and ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, who would go on to become the voice of Panem and is portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the original 'Hunger Games' movies, will be played by Schwartzman in the prequel.

Josh Andres Rivera plays Sejanus Plinth, the mentor to a tribute from District 2 and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow. Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

He also appears alongside Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the original films), Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus' cousin and confidante, and Josh Andres Rivera as Sejanus Plinth.

Francis Lawrence, who helmed 'Catching Fire', 'Mockingjay: Part One', and 'Mockingjay: Part Two', three of the four 'Hunger Games' films, is back in the director's chair with franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her partner Brad Simpson back as producers. Lawrence is a producer as well. The most recent version of the script was written by Michael Leslie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the prequel's logline from Lionsgate reads: "Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake."

'The Righteous Gemstones' and 'There There' are two recent roles for Schwartzman, who is represented by UTA, Ocean Avenue Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, will feature him with Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Tom Hanks, and Margot Robbie, among many others. He will also participate in Jessica Yu's untitled Hulu original movie, which stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. (ANI)

