Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Fresh off their starring role in HBO's "The Last of Us", actor Bella Ramsay has found their next big project in period drama movie "Monstrous Beauty".

Actor Romola Garai, best known for starring in "Atonement" and "The Hour", has written the script and will also direct the movie, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Also Read | Gumraah Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Thadam’ Remake is Watchable But Falls Short of Fixing the Original’s Issues (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ramsey, who is non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns, will play the role of an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who suffers from a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair. The story combines fiction with real historical characters.

The movie will also feature Dominic West as King Charles II, Ruth Negga as his mistress Nell Gwyn, and Fiona Shaw as Aphra Ben, the first ever published female playwright in history.

Also Read | August 16, 1947 Movie Review: Gautham Karthik’s Period Drama Is Grandly Mounted Yet Quite Long-Drawn! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The movie, which will begin filming in September, will be produced by Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films.

Ramsey shot to fame after playing the role of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones". The actor most recently essayed the role of Ellie in HBO's series adaptation of popular video game "The Last of Us" alongside Pedro Pascal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)