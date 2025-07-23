Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): 'The Night Agent' actress Arienne Mandi has joined the cast of 'Chicago PD' as a series regular for Season 13, reported Deadline.

According to Deadline, Mandi will play Chicago P.D. officer Naomi Kerr. She is a former soldier and military contractor who is said to thrive in dangerous situations.

The actress character in the series is described as a fearless outsider who keeps her cards close to the vest. Names and character descriptions could be changed at any stage of production, reported Deadline.

Chicago P.D. follows the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offences, which include organised crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.

According to Deadline, Naomi arrives at a particularly chaotic time for the team, following the murder of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy), orchestrated by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

Although Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) are off the hook for the latter's affair with his CI and the former covering it up, there's no telling what the fallout will be just yet.

LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick Flueger also star in this thriller series.

Meanwhile, Toya Turner has exited the NBC police procedural as Kiana Cook and will not appear in Season 13.

"I'm grateful for the time I had bringing Kiana to life. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly," said Toya Turner as quoted by Deadline.

Mandi currently stars in Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Night Agent'. She co-stars in Guy Nattiv's award-winning feature 'Tatami', which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

'The Night Agent' actress will next be seen starring opposite Jon Hamm in season 2 of Apple TV+'s 'Your Friends & Neighbours'. (ANI)

