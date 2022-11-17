Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Well, The Simpsons have done it yet again!

As Donald Trump announced that he will seek the Republic Party nomination to contest the 2024 presidential election, the producer of the hit show 'The Simpsons' took to Twitter to show something remarkably funny yet astonishing!

'The Simpsons' producer Al Jean took to Twitter to share a clip from a 2015 episode of the show featuring Homer Simpson and a presidential campaign sign reading "Trump 2024."

Check it out:

"In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Trump said on Tuesday (local time).

"It was only the beginning to rescue the American dream," he further added.

The announcement was made after mid-term elections held in the US.

CNN reported that Trump's paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate.

Trump in recent months has been hinting that he would run in the presidential elections.

Talking about Republican Party, the former US President said that his party has become much bigger, much stronger, much more powerful [and] can do much more good for the country.

He also said that Russia's war in Ukraine would "never have happened" if he was President"Even the Democrats have admitted that," Trump said.

For the record, no Democrat has said that Russia's war in Ukraine would not have happened if Trump was President.

Former US President also promised not to give Biden "four more years." "I will ensure Joe Biden does not receive four more years," Trump said.

"Our country can not take that. It can only take so much... We will do it again, but with even more votes this time," he added.

Former US President has set his eyes on winning a second term in Washington as he made a statement regarding two GOP governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia who could challenge his status as the party's anchor in the coming months, CNN reported. (ANI)

