Dharamshala, Nov 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Aarti Neharsh's directorial debut "The Song We Sang" and Nainisha Dedhia-directed Gujarati short film "Dhummas" won the top prizes at the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which concluded its virtual edition over the weekend.

The 9th edition of DIFF was held online from October 29 to to November 8.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Monday Motivation Is to Sweat It Out in the Gym, Actor's Chiseled Body Sets Serious Fitness Goals (See Pic).

Neharsh's short film, a love story of two women featuring Serena Walia and Ayushi Gupta, won the Audience Award for the best first film to encourage and promote Indian short filmmaking.

A special mention was given to animation "Wade" by Kalp Sanghvi and Upamanyu Bhattachryya.

Also Read | Vh1 Supersonic 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Scare.

Dedhia won the Gender Sensitivity Award for her Gujarati short film "Dhummas", based on KR Meera's story "Ormayude Njarambu".

The festival, presented by Dharamshala-based filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam to promote contemporary cinema, art and independent media practices in the Himalayan region, was earlier slated to take place virtually from October 29 to November 4 this year, but was extended till Sunday earlier last week.

With the widest slate of programming yet with over 100 films from 40 countries, the DIFF this year managed to reach audiences across boundaries not only in the South Asian region but also countries as far as Czech Republic, Russia, Netherlands and Australia among others.

The line-up of titles also included documentaries such as "76 Days", "Pearl of the Desert", "A Rifle and a Bag", "The Kingmaker", "Softie", "Welcome to Chechnya", and feature narratives "Corpus Christie", "Identifying Features", "Air Conditioner" and "Shell and Joint".

Sarin said she was overwhelmed by the response the digital edition of DIFF received from cinema enthusiasts across India and other parts of the world.

"Although not the most ideal way to do a festival, the online version did allow us to connect with and bring on board filmmakers and industry professionals who would normally find it challenging to take the time off to travel to Dharamshala during the busy festival period.

"Apart from transcending these time and logistical challenges, the online version also allowed more audiences to discover DIFF. We hope to build on these advantages in the years to come,” she said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)