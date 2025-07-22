Los Angeles [US], July 22 (ANI): Shakira and The Weeknd have come on board to headline the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, with Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist performing as well, the international advocacy organisation has announced.

The festival will take place on Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, with Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman hosting. Additional participants to be announced in the coming weeks, as per Variety.

The lineup continues the festival's long history of top-name performers; last year's included Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Benson Boone, and Raye.

Excited about her performance, Shakira said, "I'm honoured to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September. Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can't wait to perform, unite, and inspire action."

As the United States abdicates its longstanding role as a leader in aiding the underprivileged people of the world, the 2025 Global Citizen Festival campaign will focus on providing energy access for 1 million people across Africa, ensuring 30,000 children around the world can access a quality education as well as soccer, in partnership with FIFA.

The event aims to mobilize USD 200 million to protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest and registering 40,000 New Yorkers to volunteer across the city. Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by taking action on these issues on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com. (ANI)

