Los Angeles [US], May 7 (ANI): 'The White Lotus' fame Meghann Fahy will lead supernatural thriller Banquet from The Platform filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

Fahy, who recently starred in Universal thriller Drop, is set to play Jenny Cochrane, a woman whose perfect life is shattered by the return of her estranged son, which reawakens a terrifying secret buried in her bloodline, as per Deadline.

Also Read | 'Veera Raja Veera' Song Copyright Case: Delhi High Court Stays Interim Order Against AR Rahman and 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Makers.

The film is based on an "original screenplay from writer Sam Steiner (Fingernails), with Lewis Taylor producing for Film Transmission, and James Harris for Tea Shop Productions (Fall)."

David Yates (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 & 2) will executive-produce under his banner Wychwood Media alongside Florian Zeller (The Father) and Federica Sainte-Rose for Blue Morning Pictures. XYZ is gearing up to begin production in October in the UK.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Vijay Varma Believes Terrorist Masood Azhar Deserves Harsher Punishment.

Spanish filmmaker Gaztelu-Urrutia's first feature, The Platform won awards at TIFF, Sitges and the Spanish Academy of Motion Pictures (the Goyas), as per Deadline.

It garnered 56 million views in its first month, putting it in the all-time top ten most watched films on the streamer at the time. He recently directed The Platform 2, which was the most-watched film on Netflix in its first two weeks and remained in the top 10 for five weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)