Los Angeles [US], January 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' dominated Oscars 2024 nominations.

The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb that was air-dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the film won nominations in 13 categories, including 'Best Film', 'Best Director' and 'Best Adapted Screenplay'.

Reacting to the Oscar nominations, Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter, "We've clearly caught a wave with the film and that's something we're very grateful for. We never imagined this level of success. But we did have faith that it was a great story. You know, certainly audiences going to it in the summer, I think it was the strength of the story itself, this great piece of American history that was driving things for us. Also, for a film that came out in the summer to be recognized by the Academy at the end of the year or beginning of next year, it's just a very rewarding thing to wake up to. Frankly, it's not really what we expected when we set out with this project and it's a wonderful surprise."

Significantly, the movie marks Nolan's first time landing both directing and writing nominations for one of his films and is also his most nominated film ever. (2008's The Dark Knight, 2010's Inception and 2017's Dunkirk each received eight.)

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host. (ANI)

