When it comes to naming some of the most popular directors working today, Christopher Nolan is the first name that will be on everyone’s tongues. A director whose popularity has just been increasing since he first graced us with Batman Begins, one could easily make the argument that he is the most famous director working today and for good reason. Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nolan’s films at many times have a non-linear format to them with attaching links that make them such a fascinating watch. Not to mention, he brings a sense of practicality to all of them that just makes so much of his films seem tangible as well. He easily is one of our best directors working today. So, to celebrate Christopher Nolan’s 53rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films.

Dunkirk

A film based on one of the biggest evacuations to take place during World War II, Dunkirk is a movie filled with some heavy stakes that still somehow was able to utilise Nolan’s classic non-linear format. It’s not so much as a narrative than it’s an experience, and the film is filled with jaw-dropping imagery that tells the story from the perspective of land, air and water. It just completely rules.

Inception

Nolan’s idea of a heist film is the most extraordinary, and Inception just sees the director being in complete control of his game. Seeing a thief infiltrate one’s mind through dreams to implant an idea that will earn him his freedom, Inception is a sci-fi movie that will defy all your expectations. A great cast that consists of talents like Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe and more, the film is a treat to watch.

Oppenheimer

Perhaps Nolan’s most dialogue-driven film yet, Oppenheimer is the great tragedy of a man who gave humanity the ability to destroy themselves. Focusing on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the film is perhaps some of Nolan’s best writing in years. Lead by an amazing performance from Cillian Murphy who showcases the life of his flawed man with such a dedication to him. It’s hauntingly beautiful.

Interstellar

One of the most influential sci-fi films of our time, Interstellar is a journey through the cosmos that boils down to a father trying to find a better world for his daughter. Lead by a captivating performance from Matthew McConaughey, Interstellar is an emotional ride fueled by Han Zimmer’s most iconic work to date. It’s a riveting watch through and through.

The Dark Knight

Nolan’s best work till date, The Dark Knight is a revolutionary piece of cinema that not only elevated the comic book genre, but filmmaking as a whole. Featuring Batman as he takes on the Joker whose only goal is to cause chaos, the is a breathtaking look into the escalation of crime that is made all the better with some absolute amazing action on display. Heath Ledger delivers an all-timer here and Nolan really cemented himself as a director to always be on the lookout for. Oppenheimer: Director Christopher Nolan Expresses Cautions Against Fast-Developing AI.

With Oppenheimer, Nolan has proved himself to be a complete master of his craft, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

