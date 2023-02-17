Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Like others, Genelia Deshmukh is also a fan of superstar Salman Khan.

On Friday, Genelia took to Instagram and conducted a QnA with her followers.

When a particular user asked her to "say something about Salman sir", Genelia replied, writing "The bestesttt ever."

She also dropped a throwback video of her meeting Salman on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

In the clip, Salman and Genelia are seen dancing to a song from the Marathi film 'Ved'.

Genelia worked with Salman in the 2014 film Jai Ho. She was recently seen in Ved, which is directed by her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Ved is a Marathi romantic film which is inspired by the 2019 Telugu film Majili, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabu. The Marathi version marks the cameo of Salman Khan in the song Ved Lavlay

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

The yet-to-be-titled movie was launched in a grand manner with ace director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as a chief guest. The film is produced by Sai Korrapati and will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Baahubali's lensman K Senthil Kumar will take care of cinematography. (ANI)

