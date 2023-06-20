Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special appearance in 'The Crew', which is being headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu dropped an appreciation post for Kapil.

Also Read | World Music Day 2023: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen To Imagine by John Lennon, 5 Evergreen Songs That Will Always Captivate Our Minds.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctrm37_t7qx/?hl=en

She wrote, " Aap aaye bahar aayi. From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma."

Also Read | Asit Kumarr Modi in Legal Trouble; Mumbai Police Registers Case After Show's Actress Alleges Sexual Harassment Against TMKOC Producer.

Tabu also posted a happy picture with Kapil from the sets of 'The Crew'.

Tabu posted it after she wrapped her one of the main schedules of 'The Crew'.

Recently, Kareena also finished the Mumbai schedule of 'The Crew'.

'The Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Speaking about the film, Rhea earlier said, ''Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can't wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after 'Veere Di Wedding' and it means the world to me to have her support throughout."

Actor Diljit Dosanjh also has a special role in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)