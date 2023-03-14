Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Apart from director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga whose short documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar award, there is also a young woman behind the success, Sanchari Das Mallick, who edited this film.

Overwhelmed and proud of her daughter, Sanchari Das Mallick's mother Shubha Das Mallick expressed her feelings after hearing the good news.

Speaking to ANI, Shubha Das Mallick said, "First we were very happy when the film was nominated. It was among the 5 nominated films, we were really because it means that they would be invited to the Oscars and the team would go to the Oscars. But when yesterday we heard that this actually won the Oscar, we were very happy for several reasons. Number one, my daughter has edited the film, naturally as a parent as a mother I will be very happy. But I am also a documentary filmmaker and an Indian documentary film has won this highest International award. This is really encouraging for all Indian documentary filmmakers."

She added, "So Indian documentary film getting a International recognition of this stature is a good news for all Indian documentary filmmakers. So these were my immediate reactions on hearing the news."

Talking about her daughter, she said, "It was her first major documentary editing assignment and that took her all the way to the Oscars. This was something unbelievable not even dream come true because I don't think she had ever dreamt of this."

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour on Monday at Oscar. Editor of the film Sanchari Das Mollick was also present at the event.

'The Elephant Whisperers', is a documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves paved way for many to believe that India truly can take the centre stage globally. It won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."

Later, Guneet Monga took to Twitter and wrote, "We just win the first-ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It's celebration time for Indian cinema. (ANI)

