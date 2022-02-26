Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): As 'The Girl On The Train' completed one year since its release on Saturday, actor Parineeti Chopra took to social media to celebrate her character Mira.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a clip of several BTS moments from the making of the film.

Also Read | Machine Gun Kelly Reveals About His Plans for Gothic Wedding With Megan Fox, Says 'Still Trying to Find a Spot That Matches My Artistic Vision'.

Further, she wrote, "Some characters have the ability to entrench themselves deep within your consciousness and Mira is that woman for me. It doesn't feel like it's been a year already and it is amazing that the entire team is still getting so much love and appreciation for the film."

She also expressed her gratitude for how the role has helped her grow.

Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's Film Collects Rs 10.50 Crore on the First Day of Its Release.

"I feel grateful to the makers and @ribhu_dasgupta for giving me this role which not only made me grow as a performer but also changed me as a person. #1YearOfTheGirlOnTheTrain," she added.

'The Girl On The Train' is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller-themed International bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Kirti Kulhari. 'The Girl On The Train' was premiered on February 26, 2021, on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)