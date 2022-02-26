American musician Machine Gun Kelly has shared that it's been difficult to find a wedding venue that fits his "gothic" vision for his marriage to actor Megan Fox. According to E! News, when asked by host James Corden on 'Late Late Show' as to when the musician plans on officially tying the knot, he replied that he's still "trying to find a spot" that matches his "artistic" vision. Megan Fox Shares Lovely Pictures From Her Vacation With Machine Gun Kelly at Lake Como (View Pics).

"The location is hard," he explained, adding that he'd ideally love for the wedding venue to feature "red river" and "gothic" elements. In January, Kelly had proposed to the 'Jennifer's Body' actor at the spot where they first fell in love while shooting for the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' in Puerto Rico.

"In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic...And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," Fox shared on her Instagram. She added her own spin to the announcement of their engagement, writing, "and then we drank each other's blood." The ring which Kelly had presented to his bride-to-be was just as special as their relationship, featuring both of their birthstones. "I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two," Kelly explained on Instagram.

He added, "The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love." However, it's not just jewellery that Kelly has created with Fox in mind. As it turns out, a verse on his track 'emo girl' was also inspired by one of his fiancee's most iconic acting performances. Machine Gun Kelly Proposes Megan Fox With A Custom-Made Engagement Ring, Shares Meaning Behind The Sparkling Two-Stone Ring (Watch Video).

"People don't know I wrote my verse about Jennifer Check from Jennifer's Body. That's just a little over the head that people didn't pick up on. So, if you go listen to the verse, it correlates with the movie," he told Corden, while on his 'Late Late Show'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)