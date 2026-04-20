Los Angeles [US], April 20 (ANI): Moroccan-French actress Nadia Fares, best known for her role in 'The Crimson Rivers,' has died at the age of 57.

Her daughters, according to Variety, confirmed the news in a statement after she suffered cardiac arrest.

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According to reports, Fares was found unconscious in a swimming pool last week and was later placed in a coma. She passed away on Friday.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nadia Farès this Friday. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother whom we have just lost," Cylia and Shana Chasman said, originally in French, as per Variety.

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Fares began her film career in 1992 with 'My Wife's Girlfriends.' She later rose to fame with the 2000 thriller 'The Crimson Rivers,' where she appeared alongside Jean Reno and Vincent Cassel.

She also worked in international projects, including the 2007 action film War and the horror movie Storm Warning.

Born on December 20, 1968, in Marrakesh, Farès grew up in Nice before moving to Paris to follow her dream of acting.

In 2009, she moved to the United States after marrying producer Steve Chasman and later returned to acting in 2016 with Netflix's drama series Marseille. The couple had two daughters and later separated in 2022.

Reports said Fares was found unconscious on April 11 at a gym swimming pool in Paris. She was taken to hospital, where she remained in an induced coma before suffering cardiac arrest on April 17.

French media also reported that an investigation has been opened into the cause of her injuries, though no offence has been found so far.

Farès is survived by her daughters, Cylia and Shana. (ANI)

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